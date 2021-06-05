Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad forcing Joe Root to take review after ‘ghost-edge’

Today at 10:36 PM
Stuart Broad and reviews - they come as a package but not a package that you would necessarily buy into if you are an English skipper. However, Joe Root, on the other hand, bought the review package, with the replays suggesting that there was no sort of bat from Devon Conway, leaving Root red-faced.
Root should definitely be careful while Broad convincing! :D
June 5, 2021
Hahaha! Broad's been very unsuccessful in DRS as a bowler!
Can we have statistics for review success rate ? Surely England must be one of the worst teams and Broad definitely least successful of the bowlers fir using them.— Bryn Williams (@warksbears) June 5, 2021
True AF!
Root shouldn't let Jimmy and Broad pressure him into taking a review. #ENGvNZ— Headingley Hero Joel Wilson (@SamaLucilfer) June 5, 2021
Hahaha!
That was a Stuart Broad review from Jimmy.— Nick Jones (@NickOfJones) June 5, 2021
Yupe! He has to grow some in this.
Root needs to grow some and tell Broad and Anderson they can’t review everything.— Mark Williams (@MarkkkkWilliams) June 5, 2021
Very common thing in cricket for them! :P
Anderson and broad are wasting reviews like a water🥱— .. (@CRICKET_17_) June 5, 2021
LOL!
ICC gave England 3 reviews so that Anderson and Broad can waste one review each.#ENGvNZ— T (@onfieldumpire) June 5, 2021
As we think there's a light in the end of the tunnel!🤣
Why do England still allow Stuart Broad to convince them to review, he is awful at it 🤣 #ENGvNZ @bbctms #skysportscricket— Mike Appo (@mikeA1981) June 5, 2021
Hahaha! Yeah.
Dreadful review by England 🏴 don't listen to Broad Root!!! That was a joke! #ENGvNZ 🏏🏏🏏— Ian (@Mancman10) June 5, 2021
