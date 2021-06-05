 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad forcing Joe Root to take review after ‘ghost-edge’

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Stuart Broads's dreadful review

    ESPN_twitter

    Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad forcing Joe Root to take review after ‘ghost-edge’

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:36 PM

    Stuart Broad and reviews - they come as a package but not a package that you would necessarily buy into if you are an English skipper. However, Joe Root, on the other hand, bought the review package, with the replays suggesting that there was no sort of bat from Devon Conway, leaving Root red-faced.

    Root should definitely be careful while Broad convincing! :D  

    Hahaha! Broad's been very unsuccessful in DRS as a bowler!

    True AF!

    Hahaha!

    Yupe! He has to grow some in this.

    Very common thing in cricket for them! :P

    LOL! 

    As we think there's a light in the end of the tunnel!🤣

    Hahaha! Yeah.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down