Twitter reacts to ‘magician’ Watling trying to stump Rory Burns without the ball in hand

Today at 7:32 PM
They called BJ Watling underrated, for his wicketkeeping and batting but on Saturday, he brought around a new facet of his career - being a magician. After Rory Burns had walked past Mitchell Santner’s delivery, magician Watling had missed the ball before he removed the bails from its groove.
Ohh dear!! How can you miss this??
June 5, 2021
wait what??? BJ is a Legend??
Even though BJ Watling is legend he is also a human and he also made mistake once in a year— Believe in Blackcaps (@SteadyTheShip) June 5, 2021
The best over of Mitch Santner in this game unlucky that he didn't get much important wicket
Come on @BLACKCAPS just 1 more wicket then it's EZPZ #ENGvNZ #WTCFinal #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/JfBMhgj18m
It wa so easy and missed it!
I hate BJ Watling for that, that’s a regulation stumping.— Will (@whitehotwill) June 5, 2021
Looked like he almost got him up!
Stumping opportunity missed!— Broken Cricket Dreams Blog (@cricket_broken) June 5, 2021
Rough start to BJ Watling's retirement tour.#England #NewZealand #EngvsNZ #NZvsEng #Cricket
Hahaha! Rory just got them in mouth!
BJ Watling missed an opportunity to stump RORY Burns on 78 off Santner..... Dislodged the bails without having ball in hand #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/gfiGu7ivrO— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 5, 2021
Hahaha!
BJ Watling as a keeper: pic.twitter.com/ZasjQBUzcv— iBlatant (@iBlatant) June 5, 2021
May be!
BJ Watling is playing his second last match of his career he will retire after WTC Finals— Yash Kumar (@Yashkum22_18) June 5, 2021
Poor Santner, done by Watling so badly!
BJ Watling has done a blunder, that’s rare! Mitch Santner has been really unlucky today.— Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) June 5, 2021
Rolf!
Bj watling 🤣🤣🤣— Jerry (@virat_kolly) June 5, 2021
