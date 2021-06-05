Twitter reacts to ‘Gentleman’ Taylor asking umpires to go upstairs after clean catch to dismiss Root

Today at 4:34 PM
When New Zealand are in action, the word ‘gentleman’ is often thrown into the air like it means nothing. On day four of the first Test between New Zealand and England, there was the moment, when Ross Taylor after a clean catch stopped mid-way in celebrations, asking the umpire to go upstairs.
That's one of the honest Kiwi for a reason!
New Zealand strike with the first ball of the day.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 5, 2021
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/7Bh6Sa3TPf#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ccpdcSPKH5
First ball Root cannot leave— Sports News (@Cricketchalleng) June 5, 2021
Decent nut in fairness...— Joel Heritage (@joalhe1997) June 5, 2021
Kiwis are the most honest people on earth— hijaz hussain (@hijazhussain7) June 5, 2021
Exactly opposite to ponting the cheater.. 😂— KP@ 🇮🇳😎 (@kpcricketfan) June 5, 2021
June 5, 2021
Here is how twitter reacted:
A cheap batter falls cheaply 😂😂😂— Abhinavv (@AbhinavvAshok) June 5, 2021
England test team for this match have some serious clowns— Sunil (@Sunil42205441) June 5, 2021
Bro tuk tuk ko add mat karo test mai toh har koi aise hi khelta hai— Yash Jain 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiyash_) June 5, 2021
