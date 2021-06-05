 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'Gentleman' Taylor asking umpires to go upstairs after clean catch to dismiss Root

    Ross Taylor hesitates after taking clean catch

    Twitter reacts to 'Gentleman' Taylor asking umpires to go upstairs after clean catch to dismiss Root

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:34 PM

    When New Zealand are in action, the word ‘gentleman’ is often thrown into the air like it means nothing. On day four of the first Test between New Zealand and England, there was the moment, when Ross Taylor after a clean catch stopped mid-way in celebrations, asking the umpire to go upstairs.

    That's one of the honest Kiwi for a reason!

    Here is how twitter reacted:

