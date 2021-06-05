Sri Lanka players refuse to sign contract over their ongoing tussle with SLC
Today at 10:22 PM
Sri Lankan cricket players, ahead of their tour of England, have refused to sign contracts, as the tussle between the board and the players took an ugly turn. The players had earlier raised questions on the central contract system as well, as they reckoned it lacked transparency and clarity.
The SLC have been at loggerheads with the senior men's players in the country and the ongoing tussle between them deepened as the national players, ahead of their England tour, refused to sign the tour contracts. The Lankan players had earlier expressed their displeasure at the contract system as well. Sri Lanka’s men's side is set to tour England from June 18 to July 4. The tour will comprise three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.
The players have made it clear that they aren't one bit impressed with the inadequate remuneration offered by the board to them, besides, the annual contract system lacks clarity and transparency as well. As many as 38 players united for the cause and signed a release where they made it clear that they will not be signing the tour contract. They were expected to sign the contract by June 3, but the players refused to budge from their stand.
"Because of the problems with the transparency of the ratings system devised by SLC, the players will not sign the [tour contract]," the release signed by 38 top players said, reported Cricbuzz.
Last month, the SLC had announced a five-point grading system to offer retainer packages to the players. Notably, the retainership ranged between USD 70,000 to 100,000. The players had earlier stated that the pay packages were more than 3 fold lower than remuneration granted to cricketers from the other countries.
