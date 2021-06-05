Reports | Women’s T20 Challenge unlikely to take place this year 

Today at 10:03 PM
In what comes as a big blow to women's cricket in India, as per Cricket.com reports, the Women’s T20 Challenge will not be taking place this year. There were expectations that the tournament will be organized in UAE alongside the IPL that will be resuming in the month of September-October.
There have been a lot of controversies around women's cricket in India, in the last few months. The BCCI have been getting called out for the alleged disparity in the men's and women's cricket in the country. The Indian board has been hesitant in organizing the women's IPL, while the difference in the annual contracts and then the non-payment of the women players for their performance in the last year's WT20, made matters worse for the BCCI, this year.
And now, as per the latest reports from Cricket.com, this year's Women’s T20 Challenge will not be taking place in the Middle East when the IPL resumes later this year, after getting postponed earlier, due to positive COVID cases in the bubbles. As per a source in the know-how of the things, the Women’s T20 Challenge wasn't even a topic of discussion in the board’s last meeting as India women’s side will be touring Australia when the remaining part of the IPL will be taking place in UAE, later this year.
“There was no discussion on Women’s T20 Challenge in the last SGM but the board has already finalized this. India will be touring Australia in September for a long tour and with WBBL following, so naturally, we are not in a position to host the event,” a senior BCCI official told Cricket.com.
“Title Sponsors Reliance Jio has also been informed of the development by the board. There is a World Cup in a few months and our focus lies in conducting both IPL and World Cup smoothly,” the source added.
The Indian women's side will be touring Australia for a historic one-off Pink Ball Test and will also play three ODIs and as many T20Is during the months of September and October.
