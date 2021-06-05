Reports | Women’s T20 Challenge unlikely to take place this year 

And now, as per the latest reports from Cricket.com, this year's Women’s T20 Challenge will not be taking place in the Middle East when the IPL resumes later this year, after getting postponed earlier, due to positive COVID cases in the bubbles. As per a source in the know-how of the things, the Women’s T20 Challenge wasn't even a topic of discussion in the board’s last meeting as India women’s side will be touring Australia when the remaining part of the IPL will be taking place in UAE, later this year.