Jos Buttler, McCullum and Eoin Morgan in hot water as old tweets allegedly mocking Indian accent resurface

Jos Buttler, McCullum and Eoin Morgan have come under fire as old tweets posted by the trio, allegedly mocking Indian English, have resurfaced to cause a huge stir. The revelations come on the back of Sussex’s Ollie Robinson issuing a public apology after being found guilty of posting racist tweets.
Following racist and sexist tweets posted by Ollie Robinson, in 2012, coming to light, two other English first-XI cricketers have now found themselves in hot water as England’s ODI skipper Eoin Morgan and vice-captain Jos Buttler have come under fire for allegedly mocking the Indian accent (Indian English) via their Twitter account. Both Morgan and Buttler have been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more than a decade, but the duo, in Tweets dating back to 2017 and 2018, were found allegedly mocking the Indian accent.
In a series of Tweets that have now been deleted, Buttler was found deliberately speaking in broken English, leading to suspicion that he was mocking the Indian accent, while Morgan was seen conversing to Buttler in a similar tone.
Former New Zealand skipper and current Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum, too, was found indulging in the same, with the former wicket-keeper batsman tweeting, “@josbuttler Sir, you play very good Opening batting,” quote tweeting an Eoin Morgan tweet. Morgan and Buttler, in particular, have come under fire on social media for their actions, with fans demanding the ECB to take strict action against the senior duo.
None of ECB, Buttler or Morgan have addressed the issue, but the two players could be in trouble as last year, several Australian U19 cricketers were admonished by Cricket Australia after getting caught up in a similar controversy. A group of Australia U19 cricketers, including Tanveer Sangha, were found guilty of mocking the Indian accent in an Instagram post made by Jake Fraser-McGurk, for which they were sanctioned by the CA.
The revelations come on the back of Ollie Robinson issuing an apology after racist and sexist tweets posted by the bowler in 2012 came to light. Robinson issued a long, public apology, but the ECB too declared that they would be launching an investigation into the matter. On Friday, reports also emerged claiming that Robinson could potentially be handed a ban for his actions.
