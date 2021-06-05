Jos Buttler, McCullum and Eoin Morgan in hot water as old tweets allegedly mocking Indian accent resurface

Following racist and sexist tweets posted by Ollie Robinson, in 2012, coming to light, two other English first-XI cricketers have now found themselves in hot water as England’s ODI skipper Eoin Morgan and vice-captain Jos Buttler have come under fire for allegedly mocking the Indian accent (Indian English) via their Twitter account. Both Morgan and Buttler have been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more than a decade, but the duo, in Tweets dating back to 2017 and 2018, were found allegedly mocking the Indian accent.