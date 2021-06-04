WTC Final | New Zealand will have an advantage over India because of the conditions, claims Brett Lee

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has proclaimed that New Zealand have the wood over India in the World Test Championship final, owing to the conditions being conducive to them. He also added that Kane Williamson is conservative but not a boring captain while Kohli is very aggressive.

England and New Zealand are locking horns in a Test series at present, but the World Test Championship final has been dominating the headlines. There's a lot of anticipation and hype around cricket's inaugural WTC finale that will be contested between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 onwards.

Since England are hosting the much-awaited clash, and they are known for producing seam-friendly tracks, which is tailor-made for the Black Caps, the Kane Williamson side is touted to hold the edge over India. It's an opinion that has now been endorsed by the former Aussie quick Brett Lee as well.

"I think it is pretty evenly matched there. I am thinking, though, with the experience of New Zealand because they have bowled in conditions which are similar back home...it may be conducive to fast bowling, to swing bowling. So that is where I think that the Kiwis might have an advantage purely from that fact," Lee told the ICC's official website, reported TOI.

Lee further added that bowling is going to decide the fate of the encounter as the team bowling better would take the cake.

"Now from a batting point of view, both sides have got batsmen that can play against swing bowling. But I think it comes down to bowling. I think whichever team bowls best will win the final."

The big game also has captains from both sides in focus. Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are going to be vital cogs for their respective sides. One of the fastest pacers during his heydays, Lee asserted that Kane has admirable calmness but he's conservative while Kohli is very aggressive.

"Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to...he is patient, and it works for him and his team," the pace great said.

"...and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain. There is no right or wrong answer to any of these because I have played under captains who are conservative and captains who are too aggressive."