WTC Final | Both Kane and Virat know how to get the best out of team, reckons Brendon McCullum 

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum was elusive in his praise for both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson and reckons that they know the art of getting the best out of their respective teams. He also added that they are great ambassadors of the game and are must-watch talents in cricket.

New Zealand are presently locking horns with England but it's their contest with India in the World Test Championship finale that everyone is waiting for. Indian players have already arrived in Southampton, which will host the historic game and, soon, Virat Kohli and his men will kick-start their preparations for the encounter. The game will also play a crucial role in carving legacies of two of the greatest batsmen of the present generation, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson and how their captaincy tenure is looked upon years down the line.

The inaugural WTC finale will be greatly influenced by how they bat and captain their sides given both India and New Zealand are overly dependent on their skippets. Talking about the two giants of the game, former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum stated that these two are not only great leaders but ambassadors of the game and know how to get the best out of their teams.

"Apart from being great leaders, they are two giants of the International game at his point of time. One of the amazing qualities they both have is to get the best out of those around them. It has helped them to achieve some special things for their countries,” McCullum told Sports Today, reported HT.

Kane Williamson has been a key figure in New Zealand's qualification for the WTC finale as he has consistently scored runs with the bat. Virat Kohli might not have made centuries for fun like he usually does but that hasn't stopped him from making meaningful contributions for his side. McCullum further remarked that both have led their sides masterfully to the finale, which is a big achievement and they have pushed their sides to achieve success day-in-day-out.

“Both Virat and Kane have led their sides brilliantly. Their own forms have been superb. To be able to qualify for the WTC final is a massive achievement.

“To reach the final of WTC, the results they needed for a long period. You have to force the situations in Test cricket to garner success in the longest format of the game. Both captains have pushed their teams to excel, and I believe they rightfully deserve the opportunity to play in the final,” he added.

The contest between Kane and Virat is like a battle between fire and ice. They go a long way and first rubbed shoulders in the 2008 U-19 World Cup, that time too as leaders of their respective countries. Baz asserted that they are must-watch talents yet quite different to each other in terms of persona.

“They are inspirational leaders but lead their teams indifferently. One (Kohli) is out and out aggressive, while the other (Williamson) is a dominant leader but is not as expressive as his counterpart. They are true ambassadors of the game and are the must-watch talents of the present time."