Sean Abbott ruled out of rest of County season with hamstring injury
Today at 10:47 AM
Australia’s Sean Abbott, who has been representing Surrey in the ongoing County championship, has been ruled out of the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury versus Gloucestershire. Abbott, who was also set to play in the T20 Blast, will now fly back home to Australia.
Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott has faced a huge setback as the 29-year-old has been ruled out of the rest of the County season with a hamstring injury. Abbott, who had an outstanding Sheffield Shield season and was in the Test squad against India, was snapped up by Surrey and had made his debut last week against Gloucestershire.
On debut, the New South Welshman struck 40 with the bat and took 2 wickets with the ball in an encounter that Surrey won by an innings, but did not take to the field on the final day due to injury. The extent of the injury has now been revealed and it has been confirmed that the 29-year-old will miss the remainder of the County season.
"Sean's injury is incredibly unfortunate as he made a great impression during his first game and had already become a popular member of the dressing room," Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, said, reported Cricbuzz.
Abbott was also scheduled to play in the T20 Blast for Surrey, but the seamer will now be heading back home to Australia. Upon arrival in Australia, the all-rounder is expected to undergo a two-week quarantine.
The development is a major setback for Abbott, who had a breakthrough season of sorts in the Sheffield Shield. In 8 appearances for New South Wales, Abbott picked 21 wickets @ 29 a piece, but, astonishingly, also struck 570 runs at an average over 63. The stunning Shield season led to Abbott being called up for the Tests against India.
