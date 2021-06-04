Reports | Ollie Robinson to be dropped for second Test; could miss parts of India series

Today at 2:43 PM
The ECB are reportedly all set to drop Ollie Robinson for the second Test at Edgbaston, after racist and sexist Tweets posted by the pacer came to light on Wednesday, during his first day as an international cricketer. Robinson could also reportedly miss a part of the India Tests as punishment.
Sussex fast bowler Ollie Robinson’s England career is at the risk of getting derailed before even taking off as reports have emerged that the 27-year-old is likely to be dropped for the second Test against New Zealand. On Wednesday, Robinson made his long-awaited Test debut and impressed with the ball, but, at the stroke of lunch on Day 1, racist and sexist Tweets posted by the pacer in 2012 resurfaced on Twitter.
It did not take long for the Tweets to spread like wildfire and the backlash that followed saw not just the pacer himself apologising, but also the ECB releasing a statement that they will launch an investigation into the matter.
Robinson is currently still playing the first Test for England, but it seems likely that he will have to wait for his second appearance as The Telegraph have reported that the ECB are likely to drop the pacer from the squad for the second Test. Not just that, it is believed that the board could drop Robinson for parts of the India series, which is scheduled to kick-off in August.
The ECB themselves, meanwhile, have come under fire for not doing background checks, and, on Thursday, England batting coach Graham Thorpe suggested that, going forward, the board could be more proactive in scanning players’ social media profiles beforehand, so that “days like yesterday don't happen."
Should Robinson be axed for the second Test, he will, in all likelihood, be replaced by Craig Overton, who himself has been accused of passing a racist comment towards an opponent five years ago. Overton, however, has continued to deny that he passed offensive comments.
