Pat Cummins has already told me that he won’t be returning to play in the IPL, reveals Dinesh Karthik

From a personal standpoint, Karthik has been disappointing in the IPL since the start of last season. In IPL 2020, 14.08 was all he averaged and this season despite improving on those numbers, the veteran has failed to create the impact that he effortlessly did three seasons ago. But despite not setting the stage on fire, the 36-year-old has not given up hopes of an Indian comeback. Karthik last played for India in T20Is in 2019, but the wicket-keeper batsman is confident that he can get back into the Indian set-up by impressing in the IPL.