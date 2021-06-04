Pakistan hand Azam Khan maiden T20I call-up; Mohammad Abbas recalled to Test side

Pakistan, for years now, have been searching for an explosive batsman in the middle-order and in their quest of doing so, the Men in Green have handed young Azam a call-up. The T20I squad for the tour of England and West Indies also sees the return of Imad Wasim, who last featured in the shortest format against the Kiwis last year. Imad captained the Karachi Kings to the PSL 2020 title last season, and the all-rounder sees himself return to the setup six months prior to the World T20, that is likely to be held in UAE.