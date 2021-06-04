ENG vs NZ | Lord’s Day 3 - Rain plays spoilsport as day three abandoned

Today at 9:26 PM
The first two days of the Lord’s Test between New Zealand and England put the third day in a crunchy situation for both sides, as England began on 111/2. However, the rain not only took away the first session, as expected from the weather forecast, but it also played a spoilsport to abandon the day.
After two sessions of cricketing action being thrown out of the window due to the rain in London, play on day three was finally called off just before the third session. Every hour, the cricket fans were expecting the play to resume, with rain stopping in bits and pieces but ultimately weather played a major spoilsport to take the day’s action away from the 7,000 fans at the venue.
England, who started day three on 111/2, trailing New Zealand by 267 runs would resume day four hoping to wipe off the first-innings deficit after a Devon Conway show ruled the roost on the first two days in Lord’s.
Astonishingly, Lord’s has played spoilsport in 2018 against India, 2019 against Australia before returning to spoil the day’s action on Friday. The pair of Rory Burns and Joe Root would be aiming to walk out to bright sunshine on day four, to keep the series alive and kicking.
"Thank you for your patience but play has been abandoned for the day Umbrella with rain drops. We will resume at 11am (UK) tomorrow," announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in their Twitter account.
