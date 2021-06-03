Would love to to bat like AB de Villiers and love watching T20s, reveals Sunil Gavaskar 

Today at 6:12 PM
Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has stated that he would love to bat like AB de Villiers as he's Mr.360 and can play every shot in the book. He also added that he absolutely loves the shortest format unlike a lot of players from his generation and admires the skill-set required in T20 cricket.
AB de Villiers remains one of the most popular batters in the world despite hanging up his boots from international cricket, three years back. His versatility, chutzpah, and consistency made him one of the best batters in the world during his heydays. Even after his retirement, he has attracted many eyeballs, with some phenomenal performances in the IPL where he has been able to easily out-bat someone like Virat Kohli.
Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has revealed that Proteas great AB de Villiers is one batsman that he would love to emulate given his ability to play all around the park. He added that de Villiers doesn't only hit the ball a long way but can bat elegantly as well.
"AB de Villiers... bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you're having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat's follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It's not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat," Gavaskar said on The Analyst Inside podcast, reported HT.
Most of the players from Sunil Gavaskar's generation don't quite like the shortest format of the game, owing to the radical change in the format and style of play from earlier times. However, the Indian great relishes T20 cricket as he enjoys the skill-set exhibited by the players.
"I know a lot of people who played around my time, they're not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for the simple reason that you know it's a 3-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much action. When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes."
