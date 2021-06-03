VIDEO | Stuart Broad’s ‘dolly’ drop denies Ollie Robinson’s maiden-fifer

Today at 7:07 PM
It was destined - Ollie Robinson making his Test debut - in Lord’s, was always going to pick that fifer in the first innings, after his early bowling display. However, to his horror, a simple dolly that seemingly was travelling right into Stuart Broad’s lap was dropped, denying him his first fifer.
Since 2018, Ollie Robinson has one of the best bowling records in the County Championship - averaging under 20 every season, which forced the selectors to pick him in the 15-man squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Right from the pre-match, Robinson was sure that he was going to be the person for England in the Test, with his plans for Kane Williamson.
It was him, who gave the hosts the first breakthrough, dismissing Tom Latham, who edged back onto his stumps. Robinson, in his spell after lunch, caused mayhem, with the wicket of Ross Taylor while troubling Henry Nicholls early on in the innings. While a wicket never followed him in that session, he made amends on day two, with the wickets of Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson.
Having already picked up four wickets in the innings, Robinson was charging, against Tim Southee, aiming for his fifth wicket. He even got Southee’s bat dancing, with a balloon straight towards the mid-on fielder, Stuart Broad. For a seasoned player like Broad, who has gobbled 47 catches in his Test career was seemingly right in place to pick his 48th.
However, what followed was a series of unfortunate incidents, with the Nottingham man dropping the simplest of dollies. Not only was it another drop catch in this innings but it was a dropped catch that denied the Sussex man his maiden-fer in the English whites, after years of dreaming about it.
Ohhh! How can you miss that??
Such an easy catch dropped by Stuart Broad!
Stuart Broad doing bits for every floppy hat-wearing club cricketer around the country that wasn't paying enough attention and dropped a catch this weekend...— Callum Hansey (@Callelujah) June 3, 2021
Can't belive this!
It was such an easy catch.... Broad hasn't got a wicket and has dropped a catch too now. #EngvNZ— Aman Pandey (@cric_ap) June 3, 2021
Looks so disappointing!
dropped! Ollie Robinson looks disappointed and rightly so! A dolly of a catch that. Southee chips the loft-drive off the toe-end and Broad, despite sliding across to his right, couldn't cling on at mid-off— Aryan Bansal (@BAryan2005) June 3, 2021
Hahaha!
Just trying to imagine Stuart Broad's reaction had someone dropped a catch like that, denying him a five-fer on Test debut... 👀#ENGvsNZ— Samar @TheMJAP (@TheMJAP) June 3, 2021
