 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    VIDEO | Stuart Broad’s ‘dolly’ drop denies Ollie Robinson’s maiden-fifer

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Stuart Broad drops an easy catch

    England Twitter handle

    VIDEO | Stuart Broad’s ‘dolly’ drop denies Ollie Robinson’s maiden-fifer

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:07 PM

    It was destined - Ollie Robinson making his Test debut - in Lord’s, was always going to pick that fifer in the first innings, after his early bowling display. However, to his horror, a simple dolly that seemingly was travelling right into Stuart Broad’s lap was dropped, denying him his first fifer.

    Since 2018, Ollie Robinson has one of the best bowling records in the County Championship - averaging under 20 every season, which forced the selectors to pick him in the 15-man squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Right from the pre-match, Robinson was sure that he was going to be the person for England in the Test, with his plans for Kane Williamson.

    It was him, who gave the hosts the first breakthrough, dismissing Tom Latham, who edged back onto his stumps. Robinson, in his spell after lunch, caused mayhem, with the wicket of Ross Taylor while troubling Henry Nicholls early on in the innings. While a wicket never followed him in that session, he made amends on day two, with the wickets of Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson.

    Having already picked up four wickets in the innings, Robinson was charging, against Tim Southee, aiming for his fifth wicket. He even got Southee’s bat dancing, with a balloon straight towards the mid-on fielder, Stuart Broad. For a seasoned player like Broad, who has gobbled 47 catches in his Test career was seemingly right in place to pick his 48th.

    However, what followed was a series of unfortunate incidents, with the Nottingham man dropping the simplest of dollies. Not only was it another drop catch in this innings but it was a dropped catch that denied the Sussex man his maiden-fer in the English whites, after years of dreaming about it.

    Ohhh! How can you miss that??

    Such an easy catch dropped by Stuart Broad!

    Can't belive this!

    Looks so disappointing!

    Hahaha! 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down