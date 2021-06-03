Reports | Foreign players to face salary cut if they miss remainder of IPL

Today at 5:54 PM
As per Inside Sport reports, the IPL franchises will cut the salary of foreign players who will not be featuring in the league when it restarts later this year. The report further added that it's well within the rights of the franchises to pay the players on a PRO-RATA basis if the need arises.
Despite multiple complexities, the BCCI decided to go ahead and complete the remainder of this year's IPL, just ahead of the T20 World Cup, later this year. But, it has caused an uproar in the cricket world as there is no free window during the months of September-October when the tournament is likely to restart. It is likely to clash with the international calendar and that will result in the unavailability of quite a few foreign stars, which is likely to hit various teams and the interest around the tournament.
In fact, the ECB and BCB have already made it clear that their players will not be able to participate in the remaining part of this year's IPL, which was postponed earlier, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in bubbles. Even the Australian players are likely to miss the league and recently there were reports that Pat Cummins wasn't ready to return for the league, which indicates what can happen with the other Aussie players as well. Now, as per the latest reports, the foreign players who miss out on the remainder of the tournament will be paid on a PRO-RATA basis and will suffer a salary cut.
“Yes it is correct, in case they (foreign players) can’t make it to UAE for IPL, franchises will be within their right to cut their salaries and pay them only on a PRO-RATA basis,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Inside Sport, reported Times Now.
The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had earlier made it clear that the tournament will go on even if the foreign stars refuse to turn up when the league resumes. The tournament will be hosted in the Middle East, just ahead of this year's T20 World Cup that's likely to be staged in India, if the COVID situation improves in the country.
