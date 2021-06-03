Reports | Foreign players to face salary cut if they miss remainder of IPL

In fact, the ECB and BCB have already made it clear that their players will not be able to participate in the remaining part of this year's IPL, which was postponed earlier, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in bubbles. Even the Australian players are likely to miss the league and recently there were reports that Pat Cummins wasn't ready to return for the league, which indicates what can happen with the other Aussie players as well. Now, as per the latest reports, the foreign players who miss out on the remainder of the tournament will be paid on a PRO-RATA basis and will suffer a salary cut.