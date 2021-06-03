ENG vs NZ | Ollie Robinson might have to prove that he’s not too slow for flat wickets, feels David Lloyd

Renowned expert David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd heaped praise on Ollie Robinson and compared the youngster to Angus Fraser, but reckoned that he will need to prove that he could still trouble batsmen away from home with his pace. Lloyd also reckoned that the Kiwis will start as favorites over India.

Ollie Robinson had a day to forget off the field, but the Sussex man’s on-field performance was one to behold. Deployed as the first-change bowler behind Broad and Anderson, the 27-year-old, on Day 1, proved to be England’s most effective seamer and returned figures of 2/50, accounting for the scalps of the experienced duo of Tom Latham and Ross Taylor.

Reviewing Day 1 in his column for the Daily Mail, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd was full of praise for the youngster, who he described as Angus Fraser’s clone, but raised a mild concern about the right-armer’s pace. Robinson was the slowest England bowler on the day, bowling in the low 80s (miles), and Lloyd reckoned that the lanky seamer might have to prove to the world that, with his pace, he can still be effective on flat wickets outside England.

“Every time I see Robinson he reminds me of Angus Fraser. He’s tall, accurate and looks a no-nonsense performer, just like Gus. And he looks as grumpy as Fraser always was when faced with a batsman,” Lloyd wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“It was a lovely moment when he got Tom Latham for his first Test wicket. Robinson’s challenge will be if he’s quick enough on international pitches.”

Off the field, however, controversy erupted as Robinson came under fire after sexist and racist tweets posted in 2012 resurfaced and started doing the rounds on social media. The issue blew up and eventually it resulted in both ECB and the bowler himself issuing separate statements condemning the comments that were made eight years ago. Lloyd stated that the incident is a lesson for younger people to be very careful about what they say on social media.

“But we all know that social media has a brutal side. The discovery of some tweets Ollie Robinson sent nine years ago just showed how careful young sportspeople have to be before they post anything.

“The consequences can be very severe and stay with you. Take it from your Uncle David. I’ve said things that people still remind me of years later.”

The Robinson controversy ended up overshadowing the exceptional performance of the Kiwis, who ended Day 1 on 246/3. The visitors’ charge was led by debutant Devon Conway, and the southpaw’s impeccable showing on the first day brought England to their knees. Lloyd was full of praise for the Kiwis, who he reckoned will have a slight edge over India in the World Test Championship final.

“Make no mistake, New Zealand are a crackerjack team. Just look at the depth of that line-up, with Colin de Grandhomme at seven and Mitchell Santner at eight.

“They may be missing Trent Boult but there’s no surprise they’re in the final of the World Test Championship. I reckon conditions at the Ageas Bowl will favour them over India,” Lloyd said.