ENG vs NZ | England bowlers will have their work cut out on the morning of Day 2, feels Ollie Robinson

England’s Ollie Robinson asserted that the Lord’s wicket was ‘tough’ for the bowlers, owing to the lack of assistance, and insisted that the England seamers will have to be on the money come Day 2. Robinson further felt that the Conway-Nicholls partnership took the day away from England.

A green, seaming wicket with plenty of help for the seamers was what many expected to see on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test, but anti-climax ensured as the curators rolled out a rather flat deck. Though there were patches in which the batsmen were tested, the English bowlers had little help for a vast majority of the day and the flat nature of the conditions, coupled with Devon Conway’s brilliance, ensured that the Kiwis finished the day on 246/3, in firm control of the match.

Speaking post stumps on Day 1, debutant Ollie Robinson labelled the pitch a ‘tough one’ for the bowlers and asserted that it’ll be hard work for the England seamers once again come Day 2.

“It was a good day. It was nice to get my first Test match wicket. It was quite tough for the bowlers out there, slow first session. We spoke at lunch about trying to keep it tight and trying to nip one out each session. Devon obviously did really well on debut and we’ve got our work cut out in the morning,” Robinson said at the press conference on Day 1.

Despite the pitch being flat, however, England found themselves on top at one point in the day, 30 minutes post lunch. New Zealand’s big guns Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor perished in the span of 12 overs and the Kiwis, at 114/3, were in a mild spot of bother. But it was then that Nicholls and Conway strung together an unbeaten 132-run stand to get to the close of play unscathed. Robinson revealed that England were hoping to reduce New Zealand to 150/5, and conceded that the Conway-Nicholls stand took the day away from the hosts.

“We thought at one stage we could reduce them to 150/5 and be right in the game, but Nicholls and Conway batted really well throughout the day and applied themselves brilliantly.”

Robinson’s reputation might stand tarnished thanks to the off-field stuff that happened on Wednesday, but so good was the youngster on Day 1 that he outshone both Broad and Anderson. Interestingly, both the veterans were on Robinson’s ears throughout the day, and the 27-year-old revealed that they were constantly talking to him about plans.

“They (Broad and Anderson) just spoke about plans and asked me to not shy away from that. Making sure we’re running in hard all day and giving it our all.”

Robinson, post the end of play on Day 1, issued an apology for the racist and sexist Tweets he’d made back in 2012, and the ECB, too, released a separate statement condemning the pacer’s posts. The 27-year-old, during the press conference, once again apologised for the vile Tweets and said that he regrets his actions.

“I think I’d just been sacked by Yorkshire. And I regret those Tweets massively. I didn’t know they were still there, and I want to apologize to everyone, really.”