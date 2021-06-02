WTC final | Will bowl in areas that provoke Kane Williamson to go for shots, claims Mohammed Siraj

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj has revealed that he's looking forward to bowling into certain areas that will provoke Kane Williamson to go for shots. He also added that unlike Australian pitches, where he tried to bowl back of good length, he will try to bowl fuller in England.

When it comes to technique, temperament, and solidity, very few batters can match the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson in Tests. The seasoned campaigner has been one of the biggest reasons behind his country's qualification for the World Test Championship finale. He has led from the front with his batting displays and when it comes to the much-awaited clash against India, he will again be key to New Zealand's chances.

Mohammed Siraj, India’s pace bowling protagonist from the series Down Under, is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the Kane Williamson challenge. Siraj revealed that he will target certain areas that will make the Kiwi no.3 to go for shots and enhance his chances of taking the much-prized scalp.

“I will be eyeing to bowl in a particular spot tirelessly. I will focus on bowling dots against Kane Williamson, the best batsman in the New Zealand batting lineup, to create pressure on him. It will provoke him to go for shots and there will be a high chance of getting him out,” Siraj told ABP LIVE Bengali, reported HT.

The pacer will be playing in England for the first time in his international career. The lanky pacer is ready to adapt to the conditions and said, unlike Australia, in England, he will try to bring the batters on the front foot by bowling fuller.

“Australian pitches offer more bounce and pace. I used to bowl at the back of good length there. But in England, there will be more swing. So, I will try to make the batsmen play in the front foot."

Siraj had made his international debut way back in 2017, but not successfully. However, with time he has improved various aspects of his game. One of which is how he deals with nervousness at the top level. He revealed that now he has become flexible with time.

“I won’t say it's technical changes. It is entirely psychological changes that came into me. Previously I used to be nervous on the field. But I have overcome that. I work hard on my fitness. I spend time at the gym, training hard. Becoming flexible is the key to success for any pacer and I have achieved it through training,” Siraj said.