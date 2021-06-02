WTC final | New Zealand's biggest strength is to perform well as a unit, reckons Parthiv Patel 

But playing New Zealand in the WTC finale will be one of India's biggest challenges given they struggle in seam-friendly conditions. The last time when both sides met, New Zealand were able to bulldoze India on some green wickets. They might not have many star players like India but they do know how to perform well as a unit. And this is something that Parthiv Patel recognizes too as he feels that New Zealand know how to get the most out of their players.