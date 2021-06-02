WTC final | New Zealand's biggest strength is to perform well as a unit, reckons Parthiv Patel 

Today at 5:54 PM
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has highlighted New Zealand's ability to perform well together as their biggest strength heading into the WTC finale. He also added that New Zealand are well aware of their limitations and know how to get the best out of their players.
Ever since the IPL got cancelled mid-way through the season, there has been a lot of anticipation around the World Test Championship finale that will take place between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 2 onwards. It will also be India's first assignment since the home series against England. This year has been quite fruitful for the Virat Kohli-led side as they registered Test series wins against Australia and England respectively. In white-ball cricket too, they were able to win the T20I and ODI series against England.
But playing New Zealand in the WTC finale will be one of India's biggest challenges given they struggle in seam-friendly conditions. The last time when both sides met, New Zealand were able to bulldoze India on some green wickets. They might not have many star players like India but they do know how to perform well as a unit. And this is something that Parthiv Patel recognizes too as he feels that New Zealand know how to get the most out of their players.
"I think New Zealand's biggest strength is to come up as a team in the game. I think, yes, all the teams have their superstars, but they (the Kiwis) know their limitations, they know if someone's capable of scoring 40 or 50 in a limited time and get 100 per cent out of each player," Patel said, reported HT.
New Zealand have been one of the most consistent sides in the ICC world events. Reflecting on their side, the former Indian gloveman further stated that the Black Caps doesn't have one player in particular that the Indian side will be wary of but how they perform collectively.
"If you look at their names -- no one would be scared of Kane Williamson alone, no one will be scared of Tom Latham alone or all their fast bowlers. Their ability to perform together. I think that's so important; as far as New Zealand's performance is concerned in ICC trophies," he said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.