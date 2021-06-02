 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'record-breaker' Devon Conway surpassing Ganguly's record at Lord's

    Devon Conway's debut hundred

    Twitter reacts to ‘record-breaker’ Devon Conway surpassing Ganguly’s record at Lord’s

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:23 PM

    On Tuesday, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly was still the highest run-scorer on debut at Lord’s, with his 131 in 1996 against England. However, on Wednesday, everything changed, with New Zealand’s Devon Conway scoring an unbeaten 136 at the close of day one to surpass Ganguly’s record.

    Brilliant by Devon Conway!😍

    An absolute master-class.

    Treat to watch him play like this!

    Pure class!

    Dream debut for Conway here at Lords!

    Agree with you!

    It's all Conway's Day 1

    Hmmm!!

