T20 World Cup expanded to 20 teams; Champions Trophy to resume from 2025

Not just the World T20, the conventional 50-over World Cup has also been expanded as the council confirmed that the 2027 and 2031 World Cups will see the participation of 14 teams, four more than the 2019 and 2023 editions. That is not the only change with respect to 50-over World Cups, though, as the ICC also confirmed that the 2027 and 2031 editions will see the return of the ‘Super Six’ stage that was last seen in 2003. Essentially, as per the new format, 14 teams will be split into two groups of seven, from which the Top 3 teams from each group will progress to the next round and play out the ‘Super Six’ stage.