BCCI have muscle and will find way to bring foreign players when IPL restarts, claims Salman Butt 

After this year's IPL was postponed midway through the event, there was no certainty as to when the tournament would restart, owing to the COVID situation and the packed international calendar. However, despite the hurdles, the BCCI decided to lock in UAE as the host country with the tourney set to be played in the month of September-October, just ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, the ECB and BCB have already indicated the unavailability of their players in the league. Even the participation of the Australian players remains doubtful as of now.