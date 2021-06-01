No chance of Mustafizur and Shakib getting NOC if IPL restarts, states BCB President

Following major doubt over the availability of English and Australian players for the remainder of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to be played in September in UAE, franchises could also be without Bangladesh players as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed that the board will not be granting No Objection Certificates (NOC’s) to their players. Shakib Al Hasan (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Mustafizur Rahman (Rajasthan Royals) are the Bangladesh players who featured in the first half of the IPL, but BCB President Nazmul, speaking to local reporters, confirmed that there is ‘no chance’ that the board will grant players NOC weeks ahead of the World T20.