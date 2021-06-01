No chance of Mustafizur and Shakib getting NOC if IPL restarts, states BCB President

Today at 10:55 AM
BCB President Nazmul Hasan has cleared the air around the potential availability of Bangladesh players for the IPL and has stated that both Mustafizur and Shakib won’t be handed NOCs if the tournament restarts. According to Nazmul, the BCB are keen to have their players play international cricket.
Following major doubt over the availability of English and Australian players for the remainder of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to be played in September in UAE, franchises could also be without Bangladesh players as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed that the board will not be granting No Objection Certificates (NOC’s) to their players. Shakib Al Hasan (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Mustafizur Rahman (Rajasthan Royals) are the Bangladesh players who featured in the first half of the IPL, but BCB President Nazmul, speaking to local reporters, confirmed that there is ‘no chance’ that the board will grant players NOC weeks ahead of the World T20.
"It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don't see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) world cup coming up and now every match is important," Nazmul was quoted saying by Ekkator TV, a private news channel in Bangladesh.
Both Shakib and Mustafizur were granted NOCs for the first half of the IPL, and franchise duty saw the duo miss the Test series against Sri Lanka, which the Tigers lost 1-0. However, the cancelation of the IPL ensured that the two stars were available for the subsequent ODI series which Bangladesh won 2-1. As things stand, the Tigers are expected to host Australia for a five-match T20I series prior to the World T20 at home, a series that could potentially clash with the IPL.
