Afghanistan sack Ashghar Afghan as captain; Hashmatullah Shahidi appointed ODI and Test skipper

For the second time in three years, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have unceremoniously removed Ashghar Afghan as the skipper of the national side as the 33-year-old, on Monday, was sacked by the board. Post the controversy that erupted in the 2019 World Cup, Afghan took over the reins in all three formats prior to the start of 2020, but the ACB, in an official release, claimed that an investigation revealed that the loss against Zimbabwe in the first Test in Abu Dhabi earlier this year was directly attributed to the captaincy calls made by Afghan. Afghanistan, after losing the first Test, bounced back and handsomely won the second to level the series, but failure to win the series has proved to be fatal for Afghan, who has seen himself stripped of captaincy.