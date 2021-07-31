Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana announces international retirement

After playing 34 T20Is and 21 ODIs across 12 years, senior Sri Lankan bowler Isuru Udana has decided to hang his boots from international cricket, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket. Udana said that it is the time for him to make way for the up and coming talents of the country.

Sri Lanka cricket team’s senior bowler Isuru Udana will no longer represent the national team as the Balangoda-born player has announced his retirement from international cricket, confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket on Saturday.

According to a media statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket on their website, the 33-year-old player informed the board about his decision to retire after playing for his country for the past 12 years in international cricket.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players,’’ Udana told the board on his decision to retire, Sri Lanka Cricket’s statement on their official website read.

"It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country,’’ Udana further said.

Udana donned the Lankan jersey in 34 T20Is and 21 One Day International matches after he made his international debut for Sri Lanka in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup, in which they lost to Pakistan in the final.

Udana was recently seen playing in the first two matches of the T20I series against India where he didn’t pick any wicket. In his 12-year stint with Sri Lanka, the left-arm pacer scalped 45 wickets, 27 in T20Is and 18 in ODIs.

Udana was also considered as a lower-order batsman for the team who could come up with handy runs and he registered his highest T20I score against South Africa in 2019, where he scored 84 from 48 balls batting at No.8.