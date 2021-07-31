Sri Lanka Cricket awards national team USD 100,000 for T20I series win against India

Today at 12:30 PM
Following Sri Lanka's 2-1 T20I series win against India, the Sri Lanka Cricket board, on Friday, decided to award the national team with a cash price of USD 100,000. The board applauded the players, coaches and support staff for their remarkable contribution to the series victory.
Despite losing the first match by 38 runs, Dasun Shanka and his men bounced back to win the remaining two games in successive days. Sri Lanka levelled the series 1-1 in the second match while chasing 133 in the final over and the next day restricted the Indians to 81/8 at the end of their first innings in the series decider.
This was Sri Lanka’s first bilateral T20I series win since 2019, and to encourage the achievement, the Executive Committee of SLC decided to reward the team with a whopping cash amount.
“The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the effort of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the National team going forward.
“Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to award a sum of US$ 100,000 for the National team,” said SLC in a statement.
