Ben Stokes to take indefinite break from cricket; will miss five-Test series against India

In a development that could prove to be series-defining, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the Test squad to face India for mental health reasons and to rest his injured left index finger. Stokes, who returned to international cricket earlier this month in the ODI series against Pakistan, where he skippered the country amidst an unprecedented crisis, was expected to be a key member of the England side in the five-Test series, after having proven his fitness both in international cricket and in The Hundred. However, five days ahead of the first Test, the ECB have confirmed that the 30-year-old has decided to take an indefinite break from all cricket, and thereby will not be featuring in the series.