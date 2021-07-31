Azam Khan ruled out of second and third T20I against Windies with head injury

Pakistan have been dealt a blow hours before their second T20I against the West Indies as young batter Azam Khan has been ruled out of the next two matches in the tour with a head injury. Khan, who made his international debut earlier this month in the three-match T20I series against England, was backed publicly by coach Misbah-ul-Haq and made the starting XI of the first T20I against Windies, which was abandoned due to rain. But a head injury suffered in training has seen the youngster be ruled out of the next two games in the tour. Khan’s availability for the final T20I will now depend on the reassessment done on Monday.