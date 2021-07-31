Azam Khan ruled out of second and third T20I against Windies with head injury

Today at 9:40 AM
Pakistan’s Azam Khan, who made his international debut against England earlier this month, will not be featuring in the second and third T20Is against the Windies after sustaining a head injury in training. Khan’s availability for the final T20I will depend on the reassessment done on Monday.
Pakistan have been dealt a blow hours before their second T20I against the West Indies as young batter Azam Khan has been ruled out of the next two matches in the tour with a head injury. Khan, who made his international debut earlier this month in the three-match T20I series against England, was backed publicly by coach Misbah-ul-Haq and made the starting XI of the first T20I against Windies, which was abandoned due to rain. But a head injury suffered in training has seen the youngster be ruled out of the next two games in the tour. Khan’s availability for the final T20I will now depend on the reassessment done on Monday.
“A neurosurgeon has recommended an observation period of 24 hours. He will then be reassessed on Monday,” the PCB confirmed in a statement.
The second T20I between Pakistan and Windies will be played later today in Guyana. The first T20I in Barbados ended in a no-result as rain played spoilsport, with the game being abandoned after just 9 overs.
