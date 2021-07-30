Zaheer Khan picks his 15-man India squad for WT20, leaves out Dhawan, Iyer and Kuldeep

India's last T20I assignment before this year's T20 World Cup came to an end on Thursday after they succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. However, there wasn't much that India could draw out of the series, especially in the batting department, after they could field only five specialist batters in the last two games. But, the series did help India assess their bowling stocks, with most of the spinners in contention getting opportunities to prove themselves.