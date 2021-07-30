SL vs IND | Talked to Dravid about how India approach their innings, reveals Dasun Shanaka

Leading Sri Lanka to their second T20I series win in the last two years, Dasun Shanaka has revealed that he talked to Rahul Dravid about how India approach their innings in white-ball format. He also backed Wanindu Hasaranga to topple Tabraiz Shamsi as the best spinner in T20Is.

While the hopes of a Sri Lankan win were dry when India won the first T20I in the most convincing of fashions, Dasun Shanaka was hopeful of his boys to turn the result around. Over the next two T20Is, even considering the fact that India had several stars out of action, the hosts put on exquisite performances to wrap up the series.

During the series, the Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka was at the larger scheme of things, involved in overly animated talks with head coach Mickey Arthur while also being seen having conversations with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and counterpart Shikhar Dhawan. Shanaka revealed that his conversation with Dravid was regarding how India approach their innings in white-ball cricket.

"I talked with Dravid about how the India players approach their innings. They are really positive from the moment they get into the ground, and I asked him a lot of the questions we also asked Shikhar,” Shanaka revealed.

The all-rounder also opened up about his talks with Dhawan, stating that it was crucial for the team to hear from an experienced campaigner, regarding game plans and handling the toughest of situations.

"Shikhar is a player who has played [for] 10 years, and has a lot of experience. What he has to say about making game plans, and situation handling is something that's important for all of us to hear - for me as a captain, and the rest of the team,” he added.

Post the third encounter, Dhawan stated in the post-match presentation that he was imparting knowledge to the Sri Lankan players. Shanaka stated that he and the entire home team were grateful to the Indian opener for the advice.

"He's someone who's mastered even his breathing pattern. I thought if we could speak with a player like him, our players would get some sort of knowledge about how to raise our game. We get advice from our former players too, but this was a chance to hear from a current player with a lot of experience. I'm grateful to him for that chance."

The Sri Lankan skipper, however, had a bold claim for the spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who he insisted should be at the helm of the rankings for spinners.

"He's a player who has matured really quickly. I don't think No. 2 is enough for him, he's someone who should be at No. 1. I think he'll get there quickly."