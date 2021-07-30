Reports | Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham return with COVID positive report 

After Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, his close contacts - Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham - were separated from the rest of the team and ruled out of the final two T20Is against Sri Lanka. And now, as per the latest reports, Chahal and Gowtham have tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, the players established as close contacts were staying back in Colombo even when the rest of the squad departed for India. Now, Chahal and Gowtham will have to stay in isolation and only after returning with negative reports, they will be allowed to return home.