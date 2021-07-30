Reports | Indian team leaves Sri Lanka, Krunal Pandya remains in isolation

After completing the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, the Indian contingent has left the island nation, however, Krunal Pandya, who had tested COVID positive, will remain under mandatory isolation. A BCCI official has stated that the Indian all-rounder will complete his one-week isolation.

After a lot of twists and turns, thrillers, COVID fiasco, and six games in 45 days, the Indian team have finally left the island nation, if reports are to be believed. On Thursday, India completed the T20I series which saw the hosts registering a historic 2-1 win after they had lost the ODI series 1-2. Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive for COVID-19, just ahead of the second T20I, will remain in isolation and will only return after a while.

A BCCI official revealed that Krunal Pandya will remain in isolation and will return after two negative RT-PCR Tests.

"Yes, only Krunal will have to stay back in Sri Lanka for the time being due to the mandatory isolation period of one week," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"After one week, if he has two negative RT-PCR reports, he will be allowed to fly back. Currently he is in the fourth day of his isolation. All others are free to depart as they have all tested negative."

There has been no update on the two UK-bound players - Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw - yet. They were expected to leave after the T20Is but now it's not confirmed whether they will return to India or fly to the UK after they were established as close contacts of Krunal Pandya.

The Men in Blue were forced to play only five batters in the last two T20Is after Krunal Pandya and his eight close contacts were ruled out of the series. His close contacts returned with negative reports, but they weren't part of the games as a precautionary measure.