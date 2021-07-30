CSA confirm South Africa’s white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in September
Today at 4:01 PM
On Friday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that South Africa would travel to Sri Lanka in September for a six-match white-ball tour ahead of the World T20. The series is set to begin on September 2 with the T20I series starting on September 10 ahead of the mega event in the Middle East.
For the first time since 2018, the Proteas side would travel to Sri Lanka for a full-fledged limited-overs series, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the series beginning on September 2. CSA, on Friday, confirmed the schedule and added that this series would be highly valuable, just ahead of the World T20 in the Middle East, with all the games in Colombo.
"We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men's team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner," said CSA Acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki.
"Playing against quality opposition in the subcontinent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event and we are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed,” he added.
Last time around, the visitors wrapped up the ODI series 3-2 while the hosts won the only T20I in a comfortable fashion. Pholetsi Moseki also stated that game time would be golden for the visitors, considering that the next two global events are in slow conditions.
"With an ICC white-ball world event in each year of the next three, game time is golden for every team and we are looking forward to watching our team play as they continue to add to the building blocks of their 2021 T20 World Cup preparation."
South Africa to play a white-ball series during September 2021.— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 30, 2021
🇿🇦vs🇱🇰
The tour will consist of a 03 Match ODI and a 03 match T20I series, and the matches will be played at the RPICS, Colombo.
FIXTURES 👉 https://t.co/gA9yld9JIc #SLvSA
- Pholetsi Moseki
- Sri Lanka Vs South Africa
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
- Cricket South Africa
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.