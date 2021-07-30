CPL 2021 | Barbados Tridents set to be renamed Barbados Royals after Rajasthan Royals’ takeover
On Friday, Royals Sports Group became the third IPL franchise to own a team in the Caribbean Premier League, with Barbados Tridents set to be renamed as Barbados Royals. Royals’ owner Badale stated that the idea behind the takeover was to create a global network with the brand of the franchise.
Following the footsteps of Red Chillies Entertainment and KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, which own the Trinbago Knight Riders and the St Lucia Zouks, Royals Sports Group became the third IPL franchise to own a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, the Barbados Tridents. The Tridents are set to be renamed the Barbados Royals following the move from the franchise.
The now Royals franchise are one of the three teams in the CPL to have won the competition at least twice. Last year, however, they failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth on the table, with three wins in 10 games. ESPNCricinfo has reported that Jason Holder would continue as the skipper, with Kumar Sangakkara set to oversee CPL operations.
Manoj Badale, who owns EM Sporting Holdings Ltd, has an 80% stake in the CPL franchise, with 20% still remaining in the hands of Texas-based Manish Patel, the principal of the CMG Companies. In the past, the franchise have had several collaborations with other T20 franchises, including Hampshire, Trinidad & Tobago and Cape Cobra.
"The idea of creating a global network behind the Royals brand is something that we are keen to do for many many years, It was the opportunity too good to miss" Badale told ESPNCricinfo.
"The IPL is only on our screen for a short period of the annual calendar. Secondly, it gives our fans an opportunity to follow Royals teams across the world and in different locations. Thirdly, from a cricketing perspective to trial new things,” he added.
