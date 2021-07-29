Would never turn an Ashes opportunity down irrespective of the situation, admits Dom Bess

Despite the chaos surrounding the 2021-22 edition of the Ashes, England off-spinner Dom Bess has admitted that he would never turn the Ashes opportunity down irrespective of the conditions. He also stressed the mental stress and pressure that the English players have to undergo during any series.

With the Ashes set to start on December 8, the English players are still caught in limbo, in regards to the Ashes arrangement, where reports suggested that they could not travel with their families. Several of the English stars in the squad would have to be without their families for a long time, considering the start of the World T20 in October. It has certainly caused chaos in the English camp, with the players waiting on the decision.

However, irrespective of the outcome of the decision, English off-spinner Dom Bess admitted that he would never turn the opportunity of representing the country in the Ashes, especially Down Under. While he insisted that it would be a tough task to play away from home without the family, Bess called it a dream come turn moment for him.

"It is a tough ask (to play without family). Obviously I don't know what will be happening about Australia and their regulations - but I think if your name was on the ticket and you were going to an Ashes series as a 24 year old, a young lad, you would never ever turn that down,” said Bess, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"I think it would be very tough leaving family and supporters at home, but it is an Ashes series away from home - something you dream of, playing against Australia in Australia and looking to win there. Certainly you wouldn't turn that down. I don't think anyone who dreams of doing that would be able to turn that down,” he added.

Bess also insisted that he didn’t want to look at The Ashes already, stating that the India series would have high priority from the English team.

"I don't want to go too far ahead though. We have five Tests against India and we know how good they are home and away. It wouldn't be the best thing to think about the Ashes now when there is this big series coming up."

Every series post the resumption of International cricket was a mandate to be played in bio-secure environments, which prevented the players from travelling outside. While that has certainly kept the game running, it has also copped up the number of players getting mentally fatigued and burnt out. Bess insisted that it can have a direct impact on the players’ game.

"Obviously, I am only one of the Test specialists, but you look at the one-day and T20 guys, and you can understand why people get burnt out and mentally fatigued, and how much it has an impact on your actual game,” he added.