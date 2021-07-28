SL vs IND | We were 10-15 runs short and that made a difference in the end, admits Shikhar Dhawan

Despite losing the toss, Shikhar Dhawan and India were sent to bat first, on a surface that read tricky. While India’s start, especially from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhawan suggested a great presence of mind, the scoring rate started to decline after Gaikwad’s dismissal. Since then, it was a struggle for the Indian batters, who could only end up putting 132 runs on the board, with only five specialist batsmen in the playing XI.