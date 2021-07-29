SL vs IND | It was a difficult situation for us but we decided to stay and play, states Shikhar Dhawan

“We lost too many wickets, SL bowled well. When you lose early wickets, you get a lot of pressure, glad that we got to 80s, that's all we managed today. Both teams played in great spirit. It's beautiful that we were competitive in the field and respect was there. The SL boys wanted to know what's my process, I was just sharing my experience. I hope they enjoyed listening to it. And, congratulations to the Sri Lankan team.”