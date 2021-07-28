SL vs IND | Always knew that it was about one big over, expresses Dhananjaya de Silva 

Today at 12:02 AM
Dhananjaya de Silva, who powered Sri Lanka to a memorable win against India in the second T20I, stated that he always knew that the hosts were one big over away from breaking the game down in their favour. While Dasun Shanaka asserted that they always believed they can chase down the target.
Despite being a senior batsman in the Lankan batting line-up, Dhananjaya de Silva returned with below-par scores in the three-match ODI series against India, and so was the case in the first T20I. However, coming to bat at #5, with the hosts struggling at 55 for 3 in the chase of 133, he played arguably one of his best knocks in recent times, accumulating an unbeaten 40 off 34 to help the Lankans to a four-wicket win in a thrilling second T20I. With the win, Sri Lanka are still alive and kicking in the series, with the decider taking place on July 29 at the same venue.
The game turned in Sri Lanka's favour after they hammered 12 runs from the penultimate over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which meant they needed merely eight off the final over with a set Silva and a hard-hitting Chamika Karunaratne in the middle. And it took four deliveries for them to cross the line and secure victory. Reflecting on the win, de Silva stated that he always knew that the team was one big over away from getting back into the contest.
"We were looking for this win. I am happy to contribute to a win for SL. I always thought and knew it was about one big over. I decided to bat till the end. We held our nerves today. It is always tough against India," stated the Man of the Match, de Silva, post the win.
The Lankan skipper was also delighted with the win and asserted that he always believed that if they can restrict India to a low total, they can chase it down. He also praised de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga for their efforts in the game.
"I thought if we can keep them under a low score, we can chase it. Strategy was to go hard in the first six overs. Then I went into the middle but couldn't do much. But DDS and Hasaranga did well in the middle overs. When it comes to international cricket, different boys are performing. I should thank BCCI and SLC to allow us this oppurtunity during these tough times," stated Shanaka.
