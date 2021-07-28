SL vs IND | Always knew that it was about one big over, expresses Dhananjaya de Silva 

Despite being a senior batsman in the Lankan batting line-up, Dhananjaya de Silva returned with below-par scores in the three-match ODI series against India, and so was the case in the first T20I. However, coming to bat at #5, with the hosts struggling at 55 for 3 in the chase of 133, he played arguably one of his best knocks in recent times, accumulating an unbeaten 40 off 34 to help the Lankans to a four-wicket win in a thrilling second T20I. With the win, Sri Lanka are still alive and kicking in the series, with the decider taking place on July 29 at the same venue.