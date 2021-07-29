Mumbai Indians rope in Vinay Kumar as part of their talent scouting unit

Today at 10:03 PM
On Thursday, the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians has announced that former Indian pacer Vinay Kumar has joined their ranks as the talent scout from the upcoming IPL. Vinay becomes the second high-profile name after Parthiv Patel to join the highly hyped scouting system of the franchise.
One of Mumbai Indians’ differentiating factors has been their levels of a scouting system, which in the last two seasons has helped them unearth unreal talents in the tournament. From picking both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the same window to picking the young South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, the franchise have been attractive in their choices.
Last season, the franchise added former wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel, who was part of the franchise during their IPL-winning season as part of the talent scout unit. On Thursday, the franchise added former Indian pacer Vinay Kumar to the stable of talent scouts ahead of the well-awaited IPL Mega Auction.
The Karnataka pacer was part of the setup during the 2015 and 2017 IPL winning seasons for the franchise and returns to the setup. Mumbai Indians’ owner Akash Ambani showed his delight over the pacer joining the well-coveted scouting unit.
"I am delighted to have Vinay join our talent scout program. Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength," Akash Ambani, owner of MI, said.
"I am honoured for this opportunity to associate with Mumbai Indians again. Mumbai Indians strive for excellence in every aspect of the game, and scouting talents is undoubtedly their key strength. It's a new chapter, and personally I reckon it as an opportunity for me to give back to cricket," Vinay said.
