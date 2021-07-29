Devdutt Padikkal will be ideal replacement for Dhawan when he retires, reckons Virender Sehwag

"If he performs, it will help his confidence and he can be a future star. He has that talent based on what I've seen in his batting. There’s no better thing than him getting an opportunity against Sri Lanka. The wickets will be flat, there will be no swing or seam. He just needs to keep a little bit of patience and needs to be careful with his shot selection. It shouldn't be tough for him to score runs," Sehwag pointed out.