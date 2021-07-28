Wanindu Hasaranga overtakes Rashid Khan to move to second spot in T20I rankings

Today at 2:37 PM
Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, following an impressive showing in the first T20I against India, has overtaken Rashid Khan in the ICC T20I bowlers’ rankings and has claimed the second spot. Meanwhile, in ODIs, Josh Hazlewood has endured a remarkable jump to claim second spot, behind Trent Boult.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been a silver lining for the Sri Lankan side in white-ball cricket over the last 18 months, and the 23-year-old has been duly rewarded for his tireless efforts as the latest update of the ICC bowlers’ rankings in T20I cricket sees Hasaranga move to second spot. The leg-spinner overtakes Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who is placed second behind South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi.
Hasaranga’s ranking-jump comes on the back of a fine showing against India in the first T20I in Colombo, where he finished with figures of 2/28 from his 4 overs. The 23-year-old’s lead, however, is narrow, with him leading Rashid Khan (719) by just one point. Shamsi is well clear of the pack, with his 792 rating points, 72 more than Hasaranga’s 720.
There are no other movers in the Top Ten in the T20I rankings - batsmen and all-rounders included - but the ODI rankings sees a major jump for Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. The New South Welshman finished the three-match ODI series against West Indies with 5 wickets at a staggering average of 5.80, and he has seen these returns take him to second spot in the rankings. Like Hasaranga, Hazlewood has a one-point lead over third-placed Mujeeb (708) but he is only 28 points shy of the first-placed Trent Boult (737).
Among batsmen in ODIs, Shai Hope, on the back of a disappointing Australia series, sees himself drop to 8th, with David Warner moving above him. There are no other changes to the rankings in the Top 10, with Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma occupying the top three spots.
