Wanindu Hasaranga overtakes Rashid Khan to move to second spot in T20I rankings

There are no other movers in the Top Ten in the T20I rankings - batsmen and all-rounders included - but the ODI rankings sees a major jump for Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. The New South Welshman finished the three-match ODI series against West Indies with 5 wickets at a staggering average of 5.80, and he has seen these returns take him to second spot in the rankings. Like Hasaranga, Hazlewood has a one-point lead over third-placed Mujeeb (708) but he is only 28 points shy of the first-placed Trent Boult (737).