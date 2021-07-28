Twitter reacts to Wanindu Hasaranga ‘applauding’ Chahar after latter dismisses him

Once Shanaka was dismissed, Sri Lanka found themselves in a lot of mess, with their last ray of hope lying on the shoulders of Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga. The duo took on the spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav, with a boundary and six in the same over. While they looked ever so confident in that over, the Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan decided to hand the ball to ace leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.