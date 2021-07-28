Twitter reacts to Wanindu Hasaranga ‘applauding’ Chahar after latter dismisses him

Yesterday at 11:24 PM
Usually, batsmen often show their anger towards the bowlers when they are off to one of their celebratory runs. But Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasranga isn’t one of them, with the all-rounder applauding the Indian spinner Rahul Chahar after the latter beat him in the air to dismiss him.
Chasing 133, Sri Lanka got off to the best start possible, with Avishka Fernando starting off in a blazing fashion. However, once he was dismissed, the duo of Minod Bhanuka and Sadeera Samarawickrama struggled against the determined Indian bowling unit. While the latter was undone by a brilliant googly from Varun Chakravarthy, the former set pace with Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.
Once Shanaka was dismissed, Sri Lanka found themselves in a lot of mess, with their last ray of hope lying on the shoulders of Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga. The duo took on the spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav, with a boundary and six in the same over. While they looked ever so confident in that over, the Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan decided to hand the ball to ace leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.
After being thwarted for a four down the ground, the leg-spinner returned in sublime fashion against the dangerous all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Immediately, the leg-spinner turned the ball away from Hasaranga’s arc, leading to an edge from his bat, which fell in the safe hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
While Hasaranga had put his head down immediately, the leg-spinner was in the ear of the departing batsman, with his celebration. Any other batsman would have walked away in anger but the all-rounder applauded the leg-spinner while he walked back, showing signs of extreme sportsmanship.
THAT AGGRESSION!!
July 28, 2021
CALMNESS!
Wahindu Hasaranga shows class, he calm and composed. When Rahul Chahar picked his wicket and then he Appreciates his bowling. Brilliant Hasaranga. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Hr7vttf2JI— Daksh Saini (@ImSaini45) July 28, 2021
LOVE IT!
#SLvIND Rahul chahar gives great send off to hasaranga, i love it 🔥🔥— Chris-virat 🇮🇳 (@Chrisrcb100) July 28, 2021
HA HA!
Lol Rahul chahar— SKumar 🇮🇳 (@kumaar_msd) July 28, 2021
That Gentlemen reaction from wanindu hasaranga 👌🙌#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/gdXNx74lwy
TIT FOR TAT!
I dont agree.— dont know who it is (@HrushikeshAgni) July 28, 2021
Rabul chahar had that aggressive celebration only because hasaranga was doing the same. Hasa thought that he'd be seen highly if he applauds. Fool😂
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.