Twitter reacts to Nitish ‘cheeky’ Rana fooling both wicketkeeper and umpire with a reverse sweep

Today at 9:43 PM
While Nitish Rana might have just scored nine but he was involved in one of the funnier incidents in Sri Lanka, with his reverse sweep fooling a whole lot of people. After getting into a position for reverse-sweep, Rana left the ball, only for the umpire to give five runs, leaving Hasaranga livid.
Despite being put to bat, something Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan wanted to do in the second T20I, India struggled and struggled big-time against the hosts. After a good start, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad perished trying to take on the bowler, for an 18-ball 21. While Devdutt Padikkal got himself a huge six, Dhawan, at the other end, was struggling to score runs with the pitch being on the slower side.
Sri Lanka made the fullest use of the opportunity, bowling four of their spinners, three at tandem in one stage where the Indian batsmen were looking for runs all over the park. When Dhawan and Padikkal were dismissed in the span of four overs, the Indian team were still struggling at 99/3, in an attempt to post a competitive total on the board.
While India were definitely short of what they would have expected to be, they still had one over of Wanindu Hasaranga to take care of. After beating the two batsmen - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rana - the leg-spinner was on his last delivery of the over, which turned out to be a comedy of errors. After beating Rana, who attempted a cheeky reverse-sweep, the ball went past the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka, with the ball racing away to the boundary.
It left Hasaranga in a real moment of rage, not because his wicketkeeper had left the ball but because the umpire had called it a wide, even though Rana had turned himself as a half right-hander. The No.2 T20I spinner did not stop it there and got himself involved in a real argument with the umpire, whose say was final, as it cost the hosts five additional runs, with Rana being the happy customer.
Watch the video here -
July 28, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.