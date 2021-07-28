Twitter reacts to Nitish ‘cheeky’ Rana fooling both wicketkeeper and umpire with a reverse sweep

While India were definitely short of what they would have expected to be, they still had one over of Wanindu Hasaranga to take care of. After beating the two batsmen - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rana - the leg-spinner was on his last delivery of the over, which turned out to be a comedy of errors. After beating Rana, who attempted a cheeky reverse-sweep, the ball went past the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka, with the ball racing away to the boundary.