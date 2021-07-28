Suryakumar Yadav will be the difference in WT20 and win the Man of the Tournament award, predicts Brad Hogg

Today at 5:57 PM
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has made a bold prediction about India's Suryakumar Yadav and has stated that he will make all the difference in the WT20 and will even win the Man of the Tournament award. He also added that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will open the batting for India.
Suryakumar Yadav's popularity is soaring with his every subsequent outing for India. After starting remarkably well against England earlier this year, he backed his good run with an exceptional debut ODI series against Sri Lanka, where he not only ended up as India's most impressive batsman, but also the Man of the Series. Even in the T20I series opener, he scored a half-century to help set the base for an India win. As a result of his great displays, he was even named in India's Test squad for the five-match Test series against England when the BCCI named the replacements for the tour.
With Suryakumar likely to play for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup, India's batting has got a major boost. And former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg has predicted that the Mumbaikar will be the difference for India in the ICC mega event, that takes place in the UAE and Oman, later this year. He even stated that the right-hander would win the Man of the Tournament award.
"I just think he is going to be the difference in this particular tournament. If he stands out and puts the bowlers off with that array of shots, I think he is going to set the tournament up for India. For me, I think Suryakumar Yadav is the man for India and I think he’s the man to watch at the T20 World Cup. I think he might be Player of the Series at the T20 World Cup. That’s a big call so far out," Hogg stated on his YouTube channel, reported HT.
The former left-arm spinner also feels that the T20 World Cup will see the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open the batting for India, with Surya taking the all-important no.3 slot.
"I think Suryakumar Yadav is definitely going to be in the World Cup. Virat Kohli will be opening with Rohit Sharma and you’ll have Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No. 3. I just think he’s expanded his game… the range of shots that he’s got… he’s unorthodox as well so he can play different ramp shots on both leg and off side, but he can also attack you and use his feet," Hogg said.
