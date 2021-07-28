Shahid Afridi set to play for Kathmandu Kings XI in Nepal's Everest Premier League

Shahid Afridi has been roped in by Kathmandu Kings XI for the next edition of Nepal's domestic T20 tournament Everest Premier League where he will play alongside Sandeep Lamichhane. Lamichhane, who made his international debut (World XI) under Afridi's captaincy, welcomed the veteran all-rounder.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi will play for Kathmandu Kings XI in Nepal's domestic T20 tournament Everest Premier League. The 41-year-old will play alongside Nepal's sensational bowler Sandeep Lamichhane for the Kathmandu outfit.

Lamichhane made his international debut under Afridi's captaincy for the World XI team that played against West Indies at Lord's in a hurricane relief exhibition match. The Nepal spinner, in a video message, welcomed the veteran Pakistan player telling him that he will have a great time in Nepal.

"Welcome on board with Kathmandu Kings XI," Lamichhane told Afridi in a video message at the launch of the team's campaign.

"All the boys are really excited to see you here on the field. And I personally know you are going to have a great time during your visit to Nepal. Can't wait to see you joining the team."

In his career spanning over two decades, Afridi has played for numerous franchise teams in various T20 tournaments with the last appearance coming for Multan Sultans in PSL 8. This will be the first time the Pakistan all-rounder will play in the Everest Premier League and he said he is excited to play for his new side.

"This will be my first visit to Kathmandu. I am very excited and looking forward to visiting," Afridi said, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Afridi has smacked a total of 252 sixes from the 326 T20 matches he played across the globe, and when he was asked about how many sixes he was targeting to hit in the Everest Premier League, the former Pakistan skipper quipped that his priority will be to entertain the crowd.

"That depends on the bowling on the day, but I will try my level best to entertain the people of Nepal," Afridi said.

Cricket Association of Nepal has rescheduled the fourth edition of the Everest Premier League to be played between September 25-October 9 after the event was twice pushed amid the pandemic.