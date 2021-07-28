Reports | Krunal Pandya’s close contacts to not travel to ground despite testing negative

India could be severely weakened for the final two T20Is against Sri Lanka as reports have emerged claiming that the eight close contacts of Krunal Pandya will not be travelling to the ground for the final two T20Is. On Tuesday, Pandya tested positive for the virus, due to which the second T20I had to be pushed back by a day. Eight close contacts of Pandya were identified and isolated, but it was announced that the series would resume on July 28 due to the other members returning a negative result.