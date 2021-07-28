Found The Hundred enjoyable, says Ravichandran Ashwin

The Hundred is an eight-team competition in which there have been amendments to the norms of conventional cricket. The funky changes, such as 'overs' being scrapped in favor of 'balls' and a changeover happening once every 10 balls, have not been welcomed by everyone, with select groups finding the modifications to be too gimmicky. Ashwin, however, is of the opinion that far too many comments have been made by people without them checking out the actual product.