Daniel Worrall signs three-year deal with Surrey; to leave South Australia next year

Surrey County Cricket Club has signed South Australia bowler Daniel Worrall on a three-year deal with the player expected to join the club at the start of the 2022 county season. Worrall won't be considered as an overseas player for Surrey due to him holding a British passport.

Australian fast bowler Daniel Worrall has penned a three-year deal with Surrey Cricket, where he will join the county club at the start of the 2022 season after completing his duties for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Worrall holds a British passport to his name and hence won't play at Surrey as an overseas player, with him giving up his role of a local player for South Australia.

"A professional ambition I have always held is to test myself as a cricketer in the UK, complementing my personal desire to live internationally," Worrall said in a statement released by Surrey.

"Surrey CCC has extended an offer for me to play as a UK local player once my contract finishes in Adelaide at the end of the coming season. I have proudly accepted and am honoured to play for the most prestigious club in the UK.," he added.

In December 2020, Worrall was signed by Gloucestershire as an all-format overseas player for the 2021 season where his best performance came up against Middlesex in Cheltenham where he returned with the figures of 5/54 in the second innings to help his side win by 164 runs. The 30-year-old thanked Gloucestershire for giving him the oppoortunity to play red-ball cricket in the UK.

"I eagerly look forward to contributing to an already outstanding club history and fulfil my ambitions as an English cricketer in the second phase of my career. I would like to thank Gloucestershire CCC for providing me with my first experiences of the game in the UK and helping me discover my love for English cricket," Worrall said.

"The people involved at the club have made a substantial positive impact on both my personal and professional life and for that I am so grateful," he added.

Worrall represented the Australian national team in three ODIs in 2016, in which he picked up just one wicket. But the fast bowler has amassed 222 wickets from 58 first-class matches, and is renowned to be one of the best exponents of swing bowling in Australia.