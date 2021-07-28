BCCI add net bowlers to the main squad for the final two T20Is against Sri Lanka 

"After Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27th, all members of the team and support staff were immediately isolated and tested as a safety measure. The test results for everyone including the eight identified close contacts of Krunal returned negative.Following the test on 27th July, a Rapid Antigen test was also conducted today (28th July) at noon and they have all returned negative results. However, to ensure health and safety of the squad, the 8 close contacts will continue to remain in isolation in the team hotel. The remaining T20Is will go on as per the schedule," the statement added.