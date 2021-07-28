BCCI add net bowlers to the main squad for the final two T20Is against Sri Lanka 

Today at 7:41 PM
In view of the COVID situation in the Indian side, the BCCI were forced to add five net bowlers – Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh - to the main squad for the final two games against Sri Lanka. Earlier, Krunal Pandya had tested positive for COVID-19.
The BCCI, just minutes ahead of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, added five net bowlers to the main squad. Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, and Simarjeet Singh have been added to the side and are available for selection in the final two games. Earlier, Indian all-rounder, Krunal Pandya had tested positive for COVID-19 and it forced all his eight close contacts into isolation.
"Based on the request of the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named additions to India’s squad for the second and third T20Is.The five net bowlers – Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh - will now be part of the squad for the remaining T20Is, the BCCI stated in a press release.
"After Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27th, all members of the team and support staff were immediately isolated and tested as a safety measure. The test results for everyone including the eight identified close contacts of Krunal returned negative.Following the test on 27th July, a Rapid Antigen test was also conducted today (28th July) at noon and they have all returned negative results. However, to ensure health and safety of the squad, the 8 close contacts will continue to remain in isolation in the team hotel. The remaining T20Is will go on as per the schedule," the statement added.
